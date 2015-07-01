SOFIA, July 1 Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borisov played down the risk of the Balkan country being vulnerable to the fallout of the Greek debt crisis, particularly in relation to Greek-owned Bulgarian banks.

"There is no bank crisis in Bulgaria," Boiko said in parliament. "We do not want to cause hysteria. There is nothing that can happen in Bulgaria."

Greece defaulted on a 1.6 billion euro IMF loan on Tuesday that has put its future in the euro currency bloc in doubt. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)