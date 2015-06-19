WARSAW, June 19 Poland's Prime Minister Ewa
Kopacz has called a meeting with the central bank governor, as
well as the foreign and finance ministers for Monday to consider
potential consequences of Greece's exit from the euro zone, PAP
agency reported.
"We have to be ready for that, we are not in the euro zone,
but we are in the European Union, that is why I am putting
together a team on Monday," Kopacz was quoted saying by state
news agency PAP from Bratislava, where she is attending a
conference.
Separately, Poland's Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek was
quoted as saying by PAP from Brussels that there is a high risk
that the crisis in Greece deteriorates, but said that Poland was
well prepared for potential market turbulence in case of
Greece's insolvency.
