WARSAW, June 19 Poland's Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz has called a meeting with the central bank governor, as well as the foreign and finance ministers for Monday to consider potential consequences of Greece's exit from the euro zone, PAP agency reported.

"We have to be ready for that, we are not in the euro zone, but we are in the European Union, that is why I am putting together a team on Monday," Kopacz was quoted saying by state news agency PAP from Bratislava, where she is attending a conference.

Separately, Poland's Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek was quoted as saying by PAP from Brussels that there is a high risk that the crisis in Greece deteriorates, but said that Poland was well prepared for potential market turbulence in case of Greece's insolvency. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)