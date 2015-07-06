Greek debt relief deal "closer than ever", Greek PM Tsipras says
ATHENS, May 9 Greece is "closer than ever" to reaching a deal with its international lenders that will help ease its debt mountain, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.
WARSAW, July 6 Poland's Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Monday that he was not surprised by the result of the Greek referendum and that the first reaction of the financial markets does not seem significant.
Greeks voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to reject the terms of an international bailout meaning that the banks are likely to remain closed in the coming days.
"I have to admit that I am not that much surprised. The referendum itself does not have to be such a key issue.(...) The first reaction does not seem significant," Szczurek told public radio, adding that Poland's economy is balanced.
He added that The European Union's inability to deal with the Greek crisis is an argument for Poland not to enter the euro zone for now. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Wiktor Szary)
LONDON, May 9 The Bank of England said on Tuesday it will set out plans by the middle of this year to widen access to Britain's interbank payment system, part of efforts to boost the country's financial infrastructure.