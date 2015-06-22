US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by weak earnings, Comey sacking
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WARSAW, June 22 Poland has a stable economy and public finances and a robust banking system which can withstand any Greek exit from the euro zone, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Monday.
"I want to reassure you that the Polish economy is stable and its public finances are totally safe," Kopacz said after meeting ministers and other officials to talk about contingency planning for Greece leaving the euro zone. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NICOSIA, May 10 The International Monetary Fund is likely to take part in the financing of Greece's third bailout, Slovakia's finance minister, Peter Kazimir, said on Wednesday.