WARSAW, June 22 Poland has a stable economy and public finances and a robust banking system which can withstand any Greek exit from the euro zone, Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Monday.

"I want to reassure you that the Polish economy is stable and its public finances are totally safe," Kopacz said after meeting ministers and other officials to talk about contingency planning for Greece leaving the euro zone. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe)