ATHENS Nov 19 A popular Greek leftist lawmaker
resigned from parliament on Thursday, hours before a vote on
austerity measures required by the country's foreign lenders in
exchange for bailout funds.
Gabriel Sakellaridis, an economist who was government
spokesman for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' coalition during
talks that led to the third bailout in July, said he was
resigning because he could no longer support the bailout.
"The reason for this move is that I cannot contribute to the
implementation of government policies. The decision to step down
and to withdraw from the main political scene is a one-way
road," the 35-year-old politician said in a statement.
His resignation will not reduce the government's 155-seat
parliamentary majority since he is expected to be replaced by
State Reform Minister Christoforos Vernardakis, who is not a
member of parliament.
But it is symbolic of the disillusion in Syriza party which
fought austerity when it was in opposition and was forced to
sign up to a new bailout deal when it came to power to keep the
debt-laden country in the euro zone.
Most dissenters left the party before a snap election in
September, which Syriza won, this time on a mandate to implement
the bailout deal but also protect the poor.
Athens and its foreign creditors this week concluded a first
round of talks on issues such as home foreclosures and bad
loans. Parliament is expected to ratify the reforms into law
late on Thursday or in the early hours of Friday before Greece
qualifies for more bailout funds.
A party member since his student years, Sakellaridis is also
a member of Syriza's moderate "53+" faction, which has long
supported Tsipras but has also warned him against undermining
the party's leftist values in favour of holding on to power.
So far, there is no evidence of further dissent in Syriza's
parliamentary group. Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, also a
member of 53+, has said that he wants the bailout to be
implemented swiftly.
However, Nikos Nikolopoulos, a lawmaker with Tsipras' junior
coalition allies, the Independent Greeks, has also said that he
opposes the measures and may be forced to resign.
