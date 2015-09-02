ATHENS, Sept 2 Greece's leftist Syriza party's lead over its conservative opponents has shrunk to just 0.4 percent, according to a poll on Wednesday, offering further evidence that former premier Alexis Tsipras's decision to call a snap election could backfire.

Syriza is on course to get 23 percent at the election on Sept 20 while the conservative New Democracy party will win 22.6 percent, the poll published by Alco showed. Fourteen percent of voters were undecided.

The gap between Syriza and New Democracy had been 1.5 percentage points in an Alco poll released on Sunday.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)