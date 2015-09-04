ATHENS, Sept 4 Greece's conservative New
Democracy party has taken a tiny lead among voters over leftist
Syriza ahead of the Sept. 20 election, a new opinion poll
published on Friday showed.
New Democracy has rapidly closed the gap with Syriza in
recent days, and the Metron Analysis poll on Friday was the
second this week to show it overtaking former prime minister
Alexis Tsipras's party.
Syriza would get 23.4 percent of the vote while New
Democracy would take 24 percent, the poll showed. Over 11
percent of the respondents were undecided.
