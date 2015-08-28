Outgoing Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras speaks with Greece's Supreme top Court judge Vassiliki Thanou (not pictured) after her swearing in ceremony as the country's caretaker Prime Minister, at the handover ceremony at the prime minister's office at Maximos Mansion in... REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

ATHENS Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' Syriza party would get 25 percent of the vote in a Sept. 20 snap election, versus 22 percent for the conservative New Democracy party, a University of Macedonia opinion poll showed on Friday.

Tsipras abruptly resigned last week, days after clinching an 86 billion-euro ($97.2 billion) bailout package from European and International Monetary Fund lenders, hoping to crush a rebellion by far-left lawmakers and tighten his grip on power.

The survey for Greek Skai TV showed that Popular Unity, a party formed last week by disaffected Syriza rebels who oppose the country's latest 86 billion-euro bailout, would be backed by 5 percent of those polled.

Centrist party Potami ranked third along with the KKE communist party at 6 percent each, followed by far-right Golden Dawn at 5.5 percent.

Syriza's former coalition ally, the right-wing Independent Greeks party would score 2 percent, below the 3 percent threshold to win seats in parliament.

The poll said 14.5 percent of those surveyed were undecided.

