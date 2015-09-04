(Releads, add new polls)
ATHENS, Sept 4 Former Greek prime minister
Alexis Tsipras's leftist Syriza party is running neck-and-neck
with its main conservative rival, New Democracy, ahead of
national elections on Sept. 20, according to three polls
published on Friday.
Syriza's poll lead has shrivelled since Tsipras resigned in
August and called the snap election in an attempt to shore up
support for the country's new bailout programme.
A poll by University of Macedonia for Skai television showed
that Syriza and New Democracy would each get 27 percent of the
vote. A second survey by MRB for Star television put them both
on 29.6 percent.
A third poll by Metron Analysis poll earlier on Friday was
the second this week to show the conservative party in the lead.
Tsipras came to power in January promising to reverse years
of austerity. But he resigned last month after a rebellion in
his party, seeking a fresh mandate to implement the bailout he
clinched after seven months of often acrimonious negotiations
with Greece's European and International Monetary Fund
creditors.
Just a few weeks ago, a Syriza election victory had appeared
almost certain as Greeks lauded the charismatic and youthful
Tsipras for taking a hard-line stance with the creditors that he
was eventually forced to give way on.
Undecided voters ranged between 10.5 and 15 percent in the
three polls.
Date Poll Syriza ND Potami GD KKE Pasok IG PU UC
--------------------------------------------------------------
04/09 MRB 29.6 29.6 5.4 7.2 5.9 6.1 2.7 4.3 4.6
04/09 UoM 27.0 27.0 5.5 6.5 6.0 4.5 1.5 4.0 4.5
04/09 Metron 23.4 24.0 4.8 5.1 5.2 4.0 2.0 3.4 4.0
03/09 Pulse 25.5 25.0 5.0 6.0 5.0 5.5 2.5 4.0 3.5
02/09 GPO 25.0 25.3 4.6 5.5 5.1 5.3 3.0 4.0
02/09 Alco 23.0 22.6 4.4 6.1 5.5 4.2 2.0 3.9
01/09 Pulse 26.0 25.0 5.0 6.0 5.0 5.0 2.5 4.0
29/08 Alco 22.6 21.1 5.1 6.3 4.7 4.1 2.4 4.0
29/08 Kapa 27.3 24.2 5.5 6.8 5.0 4.3 3.0 4.8
29/08 MRB 24.6 22.8 5.6 6.2 4.7 3.9 2.3 4.2
28/08 ProRata 23 19.5 4.0 6.5 5.0 4.5 2.0 3.5
28/08 UoM 25 22 6.0 5.5 6.0 4.5 2.0 5.0
28/08 Marc 25.3 23.2 5.8 5.5 4.2 4.4 3.0 3.8
28/08 Metron 29 27.8 6.7 8.3 4.1
----------------------------------------------------------
ND: Conservative New Democracy party
Syriza: Radical Left Coalition party
GD: Far-right Golden Dawn party
IG: Right-wing Independent Greeks party
PASOK: Socialist party
KKE: Communist party
PU: Popular Unity hard-left breakaway from Syriza
UC: Union of Centrists
UOM: University of Macedonia
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington;
editing by Ruth Pitchford and John Stonestreet)