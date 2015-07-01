(Adds detail)
ATHENS, July 1 A majority of Greeks would vote
'No' to the terms of a proposed bailout deal by foreign lenders
but the lead narrowed significantly after banks were closed this
week, according to an opinion poll published on Wednesday.
The poll, conducted between June 28-30 and published in the
Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper, showed 54 percent of those
planning to vote in Sunday's referendum would oppose the bailout
against 33 percent in favour.
However, a breakdown of results between those polled before
and after Sunday's decision to close the banks and impose
capital controls showed the gap narrowing.
Of those polled before the announcement of the bank
closures, 57 percent said they would vote No against 30 percent
for who would vote Yes. Of those polled after, the No's were at
46 percent against 37 percent for Yes.
The poll showed support for 'No' strongest among voters of
the ruling leftist Syriza party (77 percent), the far-right
Golden Dawn party (80 percent) and the Communist KKE (57
percent).
Support for 'Yes' was strongest among voters of the
centre-right New Democracy (65 percent), the pro-European
centrist To Potami (68 percent) and the centre-left Pasok (65
percent).
The poll, by the ProRata institute, showed 86 percent of
those surveyed planned to vote, with 50 percent backing Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras' decision to hold a referendum with 38
percent against.
No votes were strongest among the unemployed (62 percent),
and more No votes than Yes were polled in all categories
classified, comprising entrepreneurs, the self-employed, public
and private sector pensioners and employees and housewives.
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos and James Mackenzie;
Editing by John Stonestreet)