ATHENS May 24 Greek port workers will walk off
the job on Thursday for 48 hours to protest against the sale of
the country's two biggest ports, which Athens has promised to
international lenders in exchange for much-needed bailout loans.
Privatisations, a key term of Greek bailouts since 2010,
have generated only a fraction of an initial 50 billion euro
($56 billion) target and have met strong union resistance. Port
workers, who fear job cuts, have staged repeated strikes.
"Selling the ports is a mistake, it won't help bring
growth," George Gogos, general secretary of the Piraeus Port
dock workers' union, told Reuters.
Port workers unions will decide on a new 48-hour walkout
after the end of the strike, Gogos said. Rolling strikes can
lead to container pile-ups and disrupt cargo operations.
The left-led government halted the sale of its two main
ports in Piraeus and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki
when it first won elections last year but relaunched the tenders
under Greece's 86 billion-euro bailout deal agreed in August.
Greece last month named China Cosco Shipping as the highest
bidder for a 67 percent stake in Piraeus Port.
Investors are expected to submit binding bids for a majority
stake in the port of Thessaloniki at the end of
September, sources close to the privatisation said on Monday.
Denmark's container terminal operator APM Terminals
, Philippines's International Container Terminal
Services and Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company
(DP World) were interested in the Thessaloniki Port,
the head of the country's privatisation agency said last month.
($1 = 0.8944 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Mark Potter)