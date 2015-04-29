ATHENS, April 29 Greece's government is mulling selling stakes in the country's two largest ports as a concession to reach an agreement with its international lenders and unlock bailout funds, a government official said on Wednesday.

"The negotiating team wants a deal with lenders and we are willing to sell Piraeus and Thessaloniki ports, 51 percent stakes," a government official told reporters.

"This has not been decided but in order to reach a deal we may do it." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Janet Lawrence)