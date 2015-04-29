BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, April 29 Greece's government is mulling selling stakes in the country's two largest ports as a concession to reach an agreement with its international lenders and unlock bailout funds, a government official said on Wednesday.
"The negotiating team wants a deal with lenders and we are willing to sell Piraeus and Thessaloniki ports, 51 percent stakes," a government official told reporters.
"This has not been decided but in order to reach a deal we may do it." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.