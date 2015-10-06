ATHENS Oct 6 Greece will put off by a few weeks
the sale of a majority stake in its largest port, Piraeus
, after a Sept. 20 snap election held up work at
ministries, government officials said on Tuesday.
Setting a date to submit binding bids for Piraeus port is
one of the actions that Athens needs to complete to conclude its
first bailout review and qualify for more funds from its 86
billion euro bailout.
China's Cosco Group, Dutch container terminal
operator APM Terminals and Philippines-based
International Container Terminal Services have until
Oct. 30 to submit binding bids for a 51 percent stake in the
port operator OLP.
But the early election has held up work and the deadline may
be pushed back, government officials said.
"We will fall behind by about 20 days because the concession
agreement that the shipping and finance ministries have to sign
is causing a short delay," a government official close to the
matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The shipping ministry still needs to review the draft
agreement before it is presented to investors, another official
said, adding that the re-elected minister had received the
relevant material only "very recently".
Cosco currently manages two cargo piers at the Piraeus Port
under a 2009 concession agreement. Athens operates one pier at
the port, which is currently 74 percent state owned.
Under the deal, would-be buyers will also have the option to
acquire an additional 16 percent stake in OLP over five years
after completing mandatory investments.
Divisions among local authorities over the terms of the
concession agreement could also hold up the process. Port
workers, who fear job cuts, have threatened to block the sale
with protests and strikes and have taken legal action against
the project.
Dock workers staged repeated strikes against the possible
sale of the country's two largest ports in 2008-2009.
