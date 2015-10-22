ATHENS Oct 22 Greek dock workers walked out on
Thursday in protest at the planned privatisations of the
country's two biggest ports, a condition of a multi-billion euro
bailout from international lenders.
Setting a date to submit binding bids for Piraeus
and Thessaloniki ports is one of the actions that
Athens needs to conclude its first bailout review and unlock
more funds for its 86 billion euro bailout.
Shipping ministry officials said the industrial action did
not appear to be disrupting traffic at the ports.
A statement from the dock workers' labour union vowed to
avert privatisations and accused the government of attempting to
sell out to "foreign owned monopolies".
"Ports should be developed by utilising own capital, through
credit facilities and tapping European Union funds," it said.
Mission chiefs of lenders are in Athens to assess compliance
with bailout terms.
China's Cosco Group, Danish container terminal
operator APM Terminals and Philippines-based
International Container Terminal Services, which were
shortlisted in an expression of interest process, have until
Oct. 30 to submit binding bids for a 51 percent stake in OLP.
But Greek government officials told Reuters this month that
snap parliamentary elections on Sept. 20 had held up work and
the deadline would be pushed back by about 20 days.
Greece would also push back the deadline for submission of
binding bids for Thessaloniki port to the end of March from
early February, the head of the country's privatisation agency
said last weekend.
Eight firms, including APM Terminals and Russia's state
railway company, have been shortlisted for the Thessaloniki
port.
Privatisations have been a key part of Athens' efforts to
develop its state assets and raise money to cut Greece's
mountainous debt. The programme has raised only 3.5 billion
euros since 2011 versus an original target of 50 billion euros
in the 2011-2015 period.
Greece will miss this year's target of 1.4 billion euros in
privatisation receipts but a 3.7 billion euro target for next
year is realistic, the head of its privatisation agency told
Reuters last month.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Tom Heneghan)