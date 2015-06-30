ATHENS, June 30 Greece has asked the International Monetary Fund for more time to meet a 1.6 billion euro debt repayment due on Tuesday, Greek deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis told state television.

He said Athens had also asked the European Central Bank to consider increasing emergency liquidity assistance for Greek banks, which the ECB kept unchanged last week.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Deepa Babington)