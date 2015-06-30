DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
ATHENS, June 30 Greece has asked the International Monetary Fund for more time to meet a 1.6 billion euro debt repayment due on Tuesday, Greek deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis told state television.
He said Athens had also asked the European Central Bank to consider increasing emergency liquidity assistance for Greek banks, which the ECB kept unchanged last week.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Deepa Babington)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.