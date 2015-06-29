June 29 Electricity supplies in Greece are
secure and the Greek Public Power Corporation can fulfil all its
financial obligations, the company said on Monday as Athens
lurched towards a default and potential exit from the euro zone.
"The electricity supply of the country is fully secured,"
CEO Manolis Panagiotakis said in a statement.
Fears are rising that Greece may face shortages of fuel,
power and consumables in the wake of a government decision late
on Sunday to close banks this weeks and impose capital controls
to prevent a run on deposits.
