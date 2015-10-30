GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed as momentum slows, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan slips from 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
ATHENS, Oct 30 Data on Greek producer price inflation in September, released by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Friday: ************************************************************** KEY FIGURES (in pct) SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH PPI y/y -10.4 -9.9 -6.7 -5.7 -4.6 -5.1 -4.4 PPI m/m -0.5 -3.7 -1.6 -0.7 +0.7 +0.3 +0.8 12-month average -5.9 -5.0 -4.2 -3.7 -3.1 -2.7 -2.2 (12 months to Sept.) --------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
LONDON, May 3 Britain will not be paying 100 billion euros to leave the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Wednesday after the Financial Times reported that the EU was preparing to demand that amount.