ATHENS Nov 13 Greece's central government
registered a budget primary surplus of 4.51 billion euros for
the January-October period of 2015, the finance ministry said on
Friday, from a primary surplus of 2.65 billion in the same
period a year ago.
Net revenue on the state budget was 5.1 percent down, or
2.12 billion euros lower, against the revised target, the
finance ministry said.
The central government surplus excludes the budgets of
social security organisations and local administrations and is
different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders,
but it indicates the state of the cash-strapped country's
finances.
