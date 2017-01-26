* Hopes to pass bailout review without new austerity scheme
* Euro zone ministers to discuss Greek progress Thursday
* Sign-off would aid inclusion in ECB's QE programme
* IMF says Greece needs more austerity and debt relief
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Jan 26 Greece hopes stronger than
expected public accounts in 2016 will convince its lenders to
sign off on a bailout review without demanding more austerity,
government officials said before a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers.
The officials told Reuters that last year's primary surplus
- which excludes debt servicing costs - reached 1-1.5 percent of
gross domestic product, beating a target of 0.6 percent of GDP
set in its bailout plan as the tax take improved.
"This performance will help us ... offset the IMF view that
Greece would need extra measures to plug a projected fiscal gap
in 2018 to reach a 3.5 percent surplus bailout target," one
Greek official said.
Finance ministers are expected to discuss progress in
Greece's bailout review in Brussels on Thursday.
A euro zone official said there was "a good chance" they
could agree to send negotiators back to Athens so that a deal
approving completion of the latest bailout reforms could be
reached in February.
Greece's leftist-led government, which signed up to a new
bailout programme in 2015, wants to conclude the review to join
the European Central Bank's bond buying programme, which would
cut its borrowing costs.
It also wants to return to bond markets by the end of 2017,
one year before its rescue programme ends.
The IMF, which has yet to decide whether it will participate
in what is the country's third rescue programme, says it cannot
achieve its targets unless it adopts more austerity measures and
is granted more debt relief.
The Greek government official said the latest primary
surplus projection includes the impact of a one-off payout to
pensioners of about 600 million euros. Greece has promised to
achieve a primary surplus of 1.75 percent of GDP this year.
"Due to this (2016) performance, we are making a much better
start in 2017," the official said, referring to state revenues.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who is sagging in opinion
polls, said on Wednesday that Greece would not pass any more
revenue-raising measures beyond what was agreed in its bailout
package.
Although Athens does not face large repayments until the
third quarter, the completion of the review is important to keep
up reform momentum and projections of a strong return to growth.
"A further delay in the (review) negotiations ...beyond the
first quarter, must be avoided since it could put the 2016
positive momentum at risk," National Bank economist Nikos
Magginas said.
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by John
Stonestreet)