LONDON May 20 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Wednesday that Greece would prioritise pension and salary payments next month if it did not have the funds to pay these as well as expiring debts to its international lenders.

"If we can, on June 5, repay the IMF and pay pensions and salaries as well as the other obligations we have to our internal creditors, we shall. If not, we will have to prioritise pensioners and public sector workers," Varoufakis told Britain's Channel 4 news. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Susan Fenton)