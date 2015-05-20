LONDON May 20 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said on Wednesday that Greece would prioritise
pension and salary payments next month if it did not have the
funds to pay these as well as expiring debts to its
international lenders.
"If we can, on June 5, repay the IMF and pay pensions and
salaries as well as the other obligations we have to our
internal creditors, we shall. If not, we will have to prioritise
pensioners and public sector workers," Varoufakis told Britain's
Channel 4 news.
