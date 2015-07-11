ATHENS, July 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras claimed a strong mandate to complete negotiations with
international creditors after winning the backing of parliament
over a painful new package of reform measures.
In a statement issued after the vote in parliament, which
the government won with the help of pro-European opposition
parties, Tsipras said he had a "strong mandate to complete the
negotiations to reach an economically viable and socially fair
agreement".
He made no mention of rebels within his own leftwing Syriza
party who withheld support for the measures but said his focus
was on completing the negotiations.
"The priority now is to have a positive outcome to the
negotiations. Everything else in its own time," he said.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Costas Pitas)