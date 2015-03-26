ATHENS, March 26 Greece's privatisation agency (HRADF) will go ahead with the sale of the country's sole horse-betting licence to gambling firm OPAP, it said on Thursday.

OPAP, the country's biggest betting firm, was named the winner of the licence last year after offering 40 million euros but the deal has not been formally signed yet.

The move comes after the new left-wing government of Alexis Tsipras that took over in January cast doubt on the fate of planned privatisations, though it has since affirmed it will not interfere in existing asset sales.

"HRADF is going to invite the winner in the coming period to sign the contract," the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington)