ATHENS Dec 8 The head of Greece's privatisation
agency said on Tuesday that German airport operator Fraport
would sign within 10 days a 1.2 billion euro ($1.30
billion) deal to lease and manage 14 provincial Greek airports.
The deal, under negotiation before the leftist Syriza party
won a general election in January and initially froze asset
sales, will be the first major privatisation completed under
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.
"We will proceed with signing the agreement with Fraport
within the coming 10 days," the head of privatisation agency
HRADF, Stergios Pitsiorlas, told a news conference.
He also said he had postponed for another week until Dec. 21
issuing the tender for privatising the port of Piraeus, in which
China's COSCO and Denmark's A.P. Moeller Maersk
are interested.
Privatisations have been a key condition of Greece's
international bailouts since 2010 but Athens has raised only
about 3.5 billion euros from the programme so far versus an
original target of 50 billion euros amid bureaucratic delays and
lack of political will.
Pitsiorlas also said that Belgium's Fluxys and
Italy's SNAM had expressed interest in buying
state-owned natural gas operator DESFA.
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
