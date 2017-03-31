ATHENS, March 31 Greece opened expressions of interest on Friday for hiring consultants on utilising the state shares in seven major companies, including utility Public Power Corp and Athens International Airport (AIA).

The other companies are natural gas company DEPA, biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum, telecoms operator OTE and water companies of Athens and Thessaloniki, the country's privatisation agency said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Michele Kambas)