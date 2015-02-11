ATHENS Feb 11 Greece's Lamda development which last year signed a deal to develop Athens old airport said on Wednesday that the new energy minister's comments that the sale was "scandalous" would put off investors.

Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, who represents Greece's new leftist government more radical wing, said on Tuesday the government would look to annul development plans for the capital's former airport of Hellenikon, calling the sale of the prime seaside property "scandalous".

"The statements of Mr. Lafazanis send a discouraging message to the long term private international investors that our country desperately needs", Lamda Development said in a statement.

