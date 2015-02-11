(Adds more detail)
ATHENS Feb 11 Greece's government said on
Wednesday it was sticking to plans to halt the sale of its two
biggest ports, Piraeus and Thessaloniki,
rebuffing reports it was having second thoughts.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's new leftist government has
sought to cancel key terms of Athens' bailout programme from
international lenders, including what it calls the "crime" of
selling off strategic national assets.
"We are not discussing any further sale or privatisation of
Piraeus Port or Thessaloniki port," government spokesman Gabriel
Sakellaridis told Greek television.
China's Cosco manages two of Piraeus port's cargo
piers and had been shortlisted along with another four suitors
as potential buyers of a 67 percent stake in the port under last
year's privatisation scheme. Athens says it is not against the
concession granted to Cosco but only opposes the port's sale.
A major Greek property development company said the new
policy and recent statements from Energy Minister Panagiotis
Lafazanis, a vocal opponent of privatisation who represents the
more radical wing of the government, would hurt investment in
the country.
"The statements of Mr. Lafazanis send a discouraging message
to the long-term private international investors that our
country desperately needs," Lamda Development said in a
statement.
Lamda led a group of investors that won a deal
last year to develop Athens' old airport, Hellenikon. The new
government has said it will try to annul it, calling the sale of
the prime seaside property "scandalous".
Lamda, backed by China's Fosun and an Abu
Dhabi-based firm, agreed to buy and develop the site last year
for 915 million euros ($1 billion), pending court and
parliamentary approvals.
Lamda said the sale was based on a legitimate process and
the government should wait for a court of auditors to deliver
its decision on the deal, which is expected later this year.
Lamda is expected to spend about 6 billion euros to turn the
vast abandoned site, three times the size of Monaco, into a
tourist and business center.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, writing by Deepa Babington;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)