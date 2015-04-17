ATHENS, April 17 Greece's privatisation agency
(HRADF) has invited OPAP to sign a deal next week to
acquire the country's sole licence for horse racing betting, the
first state asset sale to be completed by the new leftist-led
coalition government.
The agency announced in March it would proceed with the sale
of the exclusive betting rights to OPAP, the country's dominant
gambling firm, which won the licence last year after offering 40
million euros ($43.26 million).
"HRADF...invited the successful bidder, OPAP nvestments
Ltd, to sign the concession contract on April 24," the agency
said in a statement on Friday.
Betting on horse racing in Greece had been run by a
state-owned group.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told Reuters on Thursday
that state assets were one of the thorny issues in talks with
the EU/IMF creditors assessing whether the cash-strapped country
can get further bailout aid.
Privatisations have been a key demand of the country's
international lenders. The election of Tsipras' government in
January on promises to end austerity and block "fire-sales" cast
doubt on the future of Greece's privatisations plan.
Greece has a series of ongoing tenders for the divestment of
state assets, including the sale of a 67 percent stake in its
biggest port Piraeus and the lease of a bundle of 14 regional
airports to a joint venture led by German airport operator
Fraport.
In a reform list sent to the creditors last month, Athens
estimated privatisation revenues of 1.5 billion euros this year.
The government has made clear that it will honour all
existing contracts.
It has also said that it favours joint ventures and wants
the state to keep a minimum stake in its assets to boost social
security funding and protect workers' labour rights.
(1 US dollar = 0.9256 euro)
($1 = 0.9247 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Keith Weir)