ATHENS, March 7 Greece has relaunched a tender
to sell two Airbus A340-300 planes as part of a state asset sale
plan agreed with its international lenders, the privatisation
agency (HRADF) said on Monday.
The Greek government, which bought the aircraft from former
state carrier Olympic Air in 1999, decided to sell them in 2014
but the process has been delayed because it failed to transfer
the assets to HRADF.
HRADF said the tender would take place in one phase on
condition that Greece concluded the transfer of the property
before the transaction was wrapped up.
The agency said the timely conclusion of the sale was
imperative due to the high maintenance and parking costs of the
aircraft, and their continuing depreciation.
HRADF did not say how much it could raise from the sale. It
set an April 11 deadline to investors to submit binding offers
and expected to conclude the sale in June.
Privatisations have been a key part of Greece's bailout
programmes since 2010 but have produced very poor revenues so
far due to bureaucracy and political resistance.
