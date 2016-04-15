* Russians, GEK-Terna cooperating in the process - source
* Final bids due by May 31
(Adds privatisation agency statement)
By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, April 15 Greece has received three
expressions of interest in the sale of state railways operator
TRAINOSE, the country's privatisations agency (HRADF) said on
Friday.
HRADF said Italy's state railways, Russian
Railways (RZD) and Greek construction group
GEK-Terna had signaled their interest in TRAINOSE,
confirming what sources earlier told Reuters.
One of the sources said RZD and GEK-Terna were cooperating
in the race for the asset.
The leftist-led government of Alexis Tsipras halted the sale
of TRAINOSE along with other divestments last year, but
relaunched it as part of a privatisation scheme under a bailout
agreed with international lenders last summer.
The scheme is aimed at helping the country raise 6.4 billion
euros ($7.2 billion) by 2018 to reduce debt, which reached 180.2
percent of gross domestic product last year.
"HRADF's advisors will evaluate, per terms and criteria
stipulated in the process letter, the above expressions of
interest and submit to HRADF's board of directors their
recommendation as to which candidates qualify for the next
phase," HRADF said in a statement.
The deadline for initial expressions of interest expired at
1400 GMT on Friday. Qualified potential investors will have to
submit binding bids by May 31.
TRAINOSE is the sole provider of passenger and freight rail
transportation in Greece and operates a 2,500 km rail network.
A source close to the matter has said that without a sale
TRAINOSE could be forced to return millions of euros in state
subsidies to the European Union.
($1 = 0.8861 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Keith Weir and
Mark Potter)