By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS Dec 8 Greece's leftist government will
clinch its first big privatisation deal when German airport
operator Fraport signs a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3
billion) deal this month to lease and manage 14 provincial
airports, the head of the country's privatisation fund said on
Tuesday.
The deal, under negotiation before the leftist Syriza party
won a general election in January and froze asset sales, will be
the first major transaction completed under Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras.
"We will proceed with signing the agreement with Fraport
within the coming 10 days," the head of privatisation agency
HRADF, Stergios Pitsiorlas, told a news conference.
He said he expected to raise 3 billion euros from selling
state assets next year. That is nearly double the figure
projected in the 2016 budget, but less than the 3.7 billion euro
target set in the country's EU/IMF bailout programme.
Pitsiorlas said he had postponed until Dec. 21 the deadline
for binding bids for a 51 percent stake in the port of Piraeus
, in which China's COSCO and Denmark's A.P.
Moeller Maersk are interested.
Privatisations have been a key condition of Greece's
international bailouts since 2010 but Athens has raised only
about 3.5 billion euros from the programme so far versus an
original target of 50 billion euros amid bureaucratic delays and
lack of political will.
Pitsiorlas also said that Belgium's Fluxys and
Italy's SNAM had expressed interest in buying a stake
in state-owned natural gas grid operator DESFA from Azerbaijan's
SOCAR.
Greece agreed in 2013 to sell 66 percent of DESFA to SOCAR
but the deal has been delayed due to EU antitrust concerns. Once
the deal concludes, SOCAR will have to divest about 17 percent
of the firm to a third party to address the EU's concerns.
TOURIST DESTINATIONS
Fraport, named preferred bidder late last year, and its
Greek partner, energy firm Copelouzos, agreed to pay a lump sum
of 1.2 billion euros and annual rental fees of about 23 million
euros for the 40-year lease of airports in popular tourist
locations, including Corfu.
Under a bailout deal accepted by Tsipras in July, Greece has
to set up a new privatisation fund and use its assets to
generate revenue of 50 billion euros over the lifetime of the
bailout loans. Greece will use part of the proceeds to pay down
its mountain debt and a quarter to boost investments.
The country has to finalise the structure and the governance
of the new fund this month as part of a second set of reform
milestones to qualify for 1 billion euros in bailout money.
Pitsiorlas said Greece was discussing the issue with the
lenders and expected the new fund to be set up by April 2016.
Mission chiefs of the creditor institutions were in Athens
on Tuesday for talks with ministers on setting up the new fund
under EU supervision, as well as dealing with non-performing
business loans and the public sector pay grid.
