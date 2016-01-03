ATHENS Jan 3 Greece's privatisation agency said
on Sunday it signed a 400 million euro deal with Jermyn Street
Real Estate Fund to sell Astir Palace, a luxury
seaside resort outside Athens.
Greece's top administrative court had blocked the sale of
the Astir Palace hotel complex in March, saying the town
planning scheme that Greece submitted violated Greek law as the
construction of a large number of residential buildings would
harm the natural and urban environment.
"Jermyn Street Real Estate Fund has signed the new agreement
to submit the amended special zoning and spatial plan for the
development of Astir Palace," the Hellenic Republic Asset
Development Fund (HRADF) said.
The agency said the agreement ensured that the Jermyn's
development plan for the resort was adjusted to the court's
opinion.
"The whole process is expected to be completed within the
first half of 2016," HRADF said.
