ATHENS Feb 29 Greece's privatisation agency
plans to start talks with the shareholders of the country's
biggest airport in the next few days, seeking to extend a
concession deal by 20 years, it said on Monday.
Under a third EU/IMF bailout agreement signed last year,
Greece promised to renew an agreement with Germany-based
AviaAlliance and Greek energy group Copelouzos, allowing them to
operate Athens International Airport (AIA) until 2046.
AviaAlliance, owned by Canadian pension fund PSP, holds a 40
percent stake in AIA and manages the airport jointly with the
government. Copelouzos owns 5 percent and the government holds
the rest.
The chairman of the board of AIA, who is Greek, has strongly
opposed extending the deal beyond 2026, saying it would not
benefit the government, but Stergios Pitsiorlas, the head of the
privatisation agency, said on Monday that the issue was now
resolved.
"There was a decision by the airport's board the day before
yesterday, which accepted the negotiations for the extension of
the current agreement," Pitsiorlas told Vima FM radio.
He said talks would take a few months because the process
would be difficult and technical. "But I believe it will have
positive results because it will ensure stability for the
airport."
AIA handled about 18 million passengers in 2015 based on
official data. It made a net profit of 110 million euros ($119
mln), according to its chairman Panagiotis Roumeliotis.
Under Greece's EU/IMF bailout, the government has also
agreed to sell a 30 percent stake in AIA to the private sector
but Pitsiorlas has said this will happen later, after the
renewal of the concession.
Privatisations have been a key condition of Greece's
international bailouts since 2010 but political resistance and
bureaucratic snags mean few have gone ahead so far.
The leftist-led government halted the privatisation
programme early last year, but it has since been relaunched and
the government expects to raise about 2 billion euros this year.
($1 = 0.9210 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton)