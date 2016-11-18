BRIEF-Kuwait Financial Centre posts Q1 profit of 2.2 mln dinars
* Q1 net profit 2.2 million dinars versus loss of 683,000 dinars year ago
(Adds details)
ATHENS Nov 18 Greece's privatisation agency has elected its chief executive as temporary chairman of the board after the previous chairman quit to take a ministerial post in a cabinet reshuffle.
Chief Executive Antonis Leoussis will replace Stergios Pitsiorlas, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) said in a statement.
Greece's Kathimerini newspaper reported on Friday that a managerial crisis had erupted at the agency after its board failed to elect a new chairman on Thursday.
A source at the finance ministry, which oversees the agency, said the issue would be resolved soon to enable HRADF to continue its operations smoothly.
Under a third international bailout, Greece has to set up a new body, the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations, to meet the conditions of its rescue programme and unlock fresh loans.
The corporation has yet to elect a board. It will be responsible for appointing new management at HRADF. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Q1 net profit 504,000 dinars versus 967,000 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qeGeph) Further company coverage: )