CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
ATHENS May 23 Greece will invite investors to submit binding bids for a majority stake in the country's second largest port in Thessaloniki at the end of September, sources close to the privatisation said on Monday.
Under its third international bailout agreed in July, Greece will sell a 67 percent stake in the port. Investors will be asked to make mandatory investments of about 220 million euros in the port, one of the sources said.
Denmark's container terminal operator APM Terminals , Phillipines-based International Container Terminal Services ICTS and Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company (DP World) were strongly interested in the Thessaloniki port, the head of the country's privatisation agency said last month. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.