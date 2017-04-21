ATHENS, April 21 Greece received three improved
binding financial bids for a majority stake in Thessaloniki Port
, its second-largest, the country's privatisation
agency (HRADF) said on Friday.
Last month HRADF got three bids for a 67 percent stake in
Thessaloniki Port.
The bids were submitted by Philippines-based International
Container Terminal Services (ICTS), Dubai-based P&O Steam
Navigation Company (DP World) and German private equity firm
Deutsche Invest Equity Partners, jointly with France's Terminal
Link SAS.
After unsealing the financial offers this month, HRADF asked
the suitors to improve them by April 21.
The improved offers will be unsealed at a board meeting on
April 24, HRADF said.
The current market value of the stake on sale is 138.8
million euros.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)