ATHENS Oct 9 Greece's international lenders
have raised objections to a plan Athens has proposed that would
let it avoid the privatisation of power grid operator ADMIE, a
Greek newspaper said on Friday.
Under its latest European Union/International Monetary Fund
bailout, Greece must start the sale of a 66 percent stake ADMIE
this month or find alternative ways to open up its electricity
market. This is part of a list of prior actions to conclude its
first bailout review and qualify for further financial aid.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' leftist government wants to
split ADMIE, keeping ownership of the electricity transmission
infrastructure in state hands and spinning off the rest to
private investors.
Neither the creditors nor the government has said how much
the transaction should raise. Greece's privatisation programme
has been dogged for years by political, legal and trade union
obstacles and has so far raised only about 4 billion euros
compared with an initial target of 50 billion euros by 2015.
Kathimerini newspaper said technical teams from the lenders
met on Thursday with officials from the energy ministry, energy
market regulator and dominant power utility PPC, which
owns AMDIE.
The paper reported, citing unnamed sources, that Greece was
asked to present another version of its initial plan to divest a
majority stake in ADMIE in the next coming days.
An energy ministry official confirmed the meetings but said
that Greece was working together with the lenders "in the
direction of the alternative plan".
