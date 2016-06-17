ATHENS, June 17 Greek civil aviation workers
suspended a five-day strike planned for June 20-25 to protest
against the development of the country's regional airports after
receiving assurances from the government their jobs were not at
risk.
Greece's privatisation agency published an invitation on
Monday to hire an adviser to work out whether some 23 regional
airports could be further developed.
In response, civil aviation workers union OSYPA called the
strike fearing that such a move would result in job losses or
hurt workers' labour rights.
The walkout would have disrupted air traffic at airports on
some of Greece's popular islands at the start of its peak
tourism season.
After a series of meetings, OSYPA said the government and
senior tourism officials had shown "sensitivity" over the issues
that worried workers and were willing to discuss the airports'
future with unions.
"We convened an hour ago and decided to suspend the strike
and proceed to an in-depth dialogue," OSYPA's president Vassilis
Alevizopoulos said after meeting Greek transport Minister
Christos Spirtzis.
Privatisations have been a key element of the three
international bailouts Greece has received since 2010, but they
have reaped limited revenues due to political resistance,
bureaucracy and opposition from unions.
Authorities agreed to lease 14 regional airports to German
operator Fraport last year.
"There won't be anyone who now works in civil aviation and
won't continue to work for the organisation, for the service,"
Spirtzis said after the meeting.
Ports and railway workers have recently stepped up labour
action, complicating government efforts to implement a
privatisation programme linked to the country's bailout.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Mark Potter)