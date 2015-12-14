(Changes dateline to ATHENS/FRANKFURT from ATHENS/BERLIN)
* Greece signs 1.2 billion euro deal with Germany's Fraport
* Consortium to lease 14 provincial airports for 40 years
* To invest 330 million euros on facilities' upgrade by 2020
ATHENS/FRANKFURT, Dec 14 Greece's leftist
government on Monday signed its first big privatisation deal
with German airport operator Fraport, awarding it a
1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) contract to lease and manage 14
regional airports.
Privatisations have been a key condition of Greece's
international bailouts since 2010. But Athens has raised only
about 3.5 billion euros from state asset sales so far versus an
original target of 50 billion euros due to bureaucratic delays
and lack of political will.
"The signing of the contract ... is very important and a
strong message to everyone that the Greek economy is gaining
market confidence," said Stergios Pitsiorlas, the head of
Greece's privatisation agency HRADF, in a statement.
The deal had been under negotiation before the leftist
Syriza party won a general election in January and froze asset
sales. But Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reactivated it as part
of the country's third bailout, which was approved in August,
despite resistance from unions and public opinion.
Fraport and its Greek partner, energy firm Copelouzos, will
lease and manage 14 provincial airports in popular tourist
islands, including Corfu and Santorini, for 40 years. It will
also invest 330 million euros by 2020, to upgrade facilities.
The transaction will help Greece achieve its target to raise
about 3 billion euros from asset sales next year, cut its debt
burden and boost investment in a country which is desperate for
foreign capital after six year of recession.
"Fraport and Copelouzos have remained steadfastly committed
to the Greek regional airports - a win-win project for Greece
and its people," Fraport's chairman Stefan Schulte said in a
statement.
Tourism is the battered economy's key cash earner,
accounting for about a fifth of gross domestic product. Despite
the economic downturn, the sector has fared well.
The Fraport-led consortium will take over the operations of
the airports in autumn 2016, when it will also pay the agreed
sum, it said in a statement. In total, it will invest more than
1.4 billion euros over the lease, HRADF said.
The consortium, where Fraport will have a majority stake,
will also pay an annual fixed rental fee of about 23 million
euros.
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
