* Greek extension marks start of four-month ordeal
* Far-left minister defies govt stance on privatisations
* Syriza lawmakers say time to show public it can govern
* Detailing reform plan risks rifts within Syriza
By Deepa Babington and Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, Feb 25 A prominent Greek minister defied
his government's pledge to press on with some state asset sales,
revealing the first open dissent within Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras's coalition and highlighting the tightrope that the
leftist premier must walk.
After weeks of euphoric declarations that Greece's bailout
and accompanying austerity were "dead", Tsipras was forced to
capitulate under threat of national bankruptcy last week and
accept another four months of the EU/IMF programme.
The 40-year-old untested Greek leader has nevertheless
sought to play the deal with the euro zone as a victory and has
so far avoided a major backlash or protests.
But the first crack in his left-right coalition appeared on
Wednesday when Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis said Athens
would scrap the privatisation of power producer PPC
and power grid operator ADMIE, a day after Greece wrote to
lenders promising not to halt sales that are underway.
Lafazanis represents the radical left wing of the ruling
Syriza party that could bring down the government if it opted to
rebel. There are no signs of this yet and he has so far backed
down from his rhetoric on other issues after talks with the rest
of the party.
Neverthelesss, Tsipras must somehow keep Lafazanis on side
while implementing unpopular measures demanded by European and
International Monetary Fund lenders in the coming months.
Tsipras has to sell two diametrically opposite messages
simultaneously: telling lenders he is not straying from the
rigid austerity underpinning the bailout while convincing his
own party ranks and Greeks that it is on the way out.
"The situation is still difficult. We're going to be judged
by our ability to govern and not only our competence to
negotiate," Tsipras told Syriza lawmakers at a closed-door
meeting, according to a government official. "We have to quickly
proceed with the implementation of our programme."
Much will depend on whether Tsipras can at least hand out
some tokens, such as free food stamps for the poor or avoiding
home foreclosures, to his weary electorate to show that Greece
has at least won some flexibility.
Underscoring the point, one Syriza lawmaker who declined to
be named said: "Until now we have only been negotiating, now we
need to govern."
A reform plan Greece presented on Tuesday to the euro zone
was couched in language allowing it some room for welfare
outlays or other measures as long as it did not burden the
budget, but that plan must now be spelled out in greater detail
and approved by the end of April. Crucially, unpopular measures
may have to be voted in to ensure Greece continues to receive
aid, raising the prospect of some Syriza lawmakers refusing to
back them.
"Everybody including people within Syriza are waiting to see
how this is practically going to work," said Costas Panagopoulos
of the Alco polling agency. "Are they going to ask for
permission on everything? Are they going to take instructions
from abroad like before the elections?"
So far the public has overwhelmingly supported Tsipras in
the negotiations, and the real challenge remains keeping his own
party - and the fiercely anti-bailout Independent Greeks party,
his coalition ally - behind him, Panagopoulos said.
SCEPTICAL CREDITORS
Initial reactions from creditors - including the European
Central Bank and IMF - suggest they will not make it any easier
for Tsipras. The IMF said Greece's reform plan for the next four
months lacked detail, especially on issues such as value-added
tax and pensions, which are both areas where Athens is keen to
avoid making concessions that go against election pledges.
The European Central Bank, which has kept Greek banks on a
tight funding leash while talks continued in recent weeks,
warned that some of the commitments outlined by Athens differed
from those in its bailout. In a veiled attack on plans to
introduce easier terms for debt-ridden Greeks, the ECB also
urged Athens to "stabilise the payment culture".
Adding pressure, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
has said Greece will get no new funds until it successfully
completes its bailout programme. Greece is fast running out of
money and the finance minister acknowledged on Wednesday that it
will struggle to make upcoming debt payments.
The demands of standing by promises while cash coffers are
emptying risk putting more than just Syriza veterans such as
Lafazanis in an untenable position.
Among those in an unenviable position is Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis, the economics professor who railed against the
bailout for years as "toxic" and "catastrophic" and a "Ponzi
scheme" but must now draw up measures included in the hated
bailout for his government to implement.
Varoufakis has ruffled feathers among euro zone policymakers
with his brash style and attracted as much attention for his
casual sartorial style as his rhetoric. In the latest jab, he
played down talk of a rift with Schaeuble by hailing his
"greatest respect" for the powerful minister: "When he speaks, I
enjoy listening to him and disagreeing with him."
Despite Tsipras himself picking up the phone to negotiate
during talks among euro zone finance ministers, Panagopoulos of
Alco pollsters said Varoufakis's departure was unlikely if only
because it would be considered a big defeat for the government
at a crucial time.
"Varoufakis is going to remain, he's not only a minister but
he's a symbol," said Panagopoulos.
