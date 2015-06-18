BERLIN, June 18 Greece's creditors plan to offer
to extend its existing aid programme until the end of this year,
but without the participation of the International Monetary
Fund, Germany's Die Zeit newspaper reported in its online
edition on Thursday.
Without citing sources, the newspaper said the remaining 10
billion euros ($11.4 billion) earmarked in Greece's existing
programme for bank recapitalisation should be used to settle its
liabilities with the European Central Bank (ECB) and the IMF.
A spokesman for the German government said he could not
comment on the report. The finance ministry was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by John Stonestreet)