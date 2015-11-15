BRUSSELS Nov 15 Greece and its euro zone
creditors have reached an agreement on many issues in the reform
programme that Athens is implementing in return for loans, the
head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said in
a statement on Sunday.
Greece needs a positive review of its reform progress from
the euro zone to get the next, 2 billion euro tranche of loans
as well as up to 10 billion euros for the recapitalisation of
its banks.
But talks, which should have been completed by the middle of
October, have stalled because of differences over details of a
foreclosures law.
"I welcome that good progress has been made between the
Greek authorities and the institutions in the discussions on the
measures included in the first set of milestones and on the
financial sector measures that are essential for a successful
recapitalisation process," Dijsselbloem said.
"Agreement has been reached on many issues," he said.
He said deputy euro zone finance ministers, called the Euro
Working Group (EWG) would meet on Tuesday to take stock of the
situation and decide if a disbursement is possible.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)