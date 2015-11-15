(Adds details from talks in Athens)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS Nov 15 Greece and its euro zone
creditors have reached a deal on many, but not all, issues in
the programme that Athens is implementing in return for loans,
the head of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said
on Sunday.
Greece needs the euro zone to give a positive review of its
reform progress to get the next, 2 billion euro ($2.15 billion)
tranche of loans as well as up to 10 billion euros to help
recapitalise its banks.
But talks, which should have been completed by the middle of
October, have stalled because of differences over details of a
foreclosures law.
"I welcome that good progress has been made between the
Greek authorities and the institutions in the discussions on the
measures included in the first set of milestones and on the
financial sector measures that are essential for a successful
recapitalisation process," Dijsselbloem said.
"Agreement has been reached on many issues," he said.
He said deputy euro zone finance ministers in the Euro
Working Group (EWG) would meet on Tuesday to decide if a
disbursement is possible.
A euro zone official said the foreclosures law remains a
stumbling block. Athens and euro zone creditors differ over the
level of protection required for poorer families in danger of
losing their homes.
Euro zone officials believe Greek proposals are too
generous, but for the left-wing government of Alexis Tsipras,
the problem is highly sensitive given that Athens is to provide
food and housing for thousands of asylum-seekers under a plan to
handle the EU's migration crisis.
"The aim of the government is for there to be protection of
primary homes (from foreclosures) that will cover 60 percent (of
households in trouble)," said a Greek government official as
marathon talks with lenders continued late into Sunday.
"There will be safety valves to protect households that were
meeting their obligations but are unable today to continue their
loan payments. But they must be willing to cooperate."
The official said the two sides were discussing measures to
exclude "strategic defaulters", borrowers who can afford to
service their debt but are not doing so, taking advantage of a
moratorium on home foreclosures.
There will also be a cap on the number of foreclosures banks
can make annually.
Greek officials say a wave of evictions under a less
generous law could boost support for the far-right Golden Dawn
party and depress property prices as homes are auctioned off,
further diminishing the value of mortgage collateral for banks.
But Dijsselbloem said last week the foreclosures law must
be passed before banks could be recapitalised, because it had a
direct impact on the number of bad loans that banks would have
to deal with through recapitalisation.
"They are trying to finalise the whole package later today,
otherwise tomorrow," the euro zone official said.
"After stock taking in the EWG, in principle the ESM
(European Stability Mechanism) board of directors can decide on
disbursements," the official said.
($1 = 0.9285 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and George Georgiopoulos in
Athens; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)