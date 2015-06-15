ATHENS, June 15 Greece's government on Monday
played down the prospect of submitting a new counter-proposal as
sought by lenders in order to resume negotiations after a
breakdown in talks over the weekend.
"We have largely exhausted our limits," Government spokesman
Gabriel Sakellardis told a news conference when asked if Athens
would submit new proposals to break the impasse with creditors.
He added that he didn't see why the current proposal made by
Greece was not good enough.
Still, Athens remains confident of reaching a deal to pay
off an IMF debt payment at the end of June and did not believe
the European Central Bank would make any move that would
undermine Greece while negotiations continued, he said.
"We are not naive," he said. "We are optimistic because no
side has an interest in not clinching a deal."
He confirmed that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras would travel
to Russia as planned this week despite the breakdown in talks.
