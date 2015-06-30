DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
ATHENS, June 30 Greece has submitted to creditors a new two-year aid proposal calling for parallel debt restructuring, the office of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday, in what seemed like a last-ditch effort by Athens to resolve an impasse with lenders.
The statement came hours before Athens was set to default on a loan to the International Monetary Fund. It was unclear how creditors would respond.
"The Greek government proposed today a two-year deal with the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) to fully cover its financial needs and with parallel debt restructuring," the government said in a statement.
"Greece remains at the negotiating table," the statement said, adding that Athens would always seek a "viable solution to stay in the euro."
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by Matt Robinson)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.