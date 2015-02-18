ATHENS Feb 18 Greece offered to accept
conditions on an extension to its loan agreements with the euro
zone, and even an inspection by the European Commission, at a
fraught meeting in Brussels on Monday, documents released by
Athens showed.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has consistently rejected any
suggestion of foreign supervision of Greece's finances by EU/IMF
lenders. But the documents released on Wednesday suggest a more
flexible line by his government to placate euro zone creditors
than his anti-bailout rhetoric at home has suggested.
The documents included statements made by Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis at meetings this week and last of euro zone
finance ministers, and were released in an apparent effort to
dispel criticism that Athens showed up unprepared and without
numbers to back up its proposals.
At Monday's Eurogroup meeting, Greece was willing to accept
the terms of its loan agreements and the Commission review at
the end of an interim period. Athens also pledged not to do
anything to derail its budget or push for a "haircut" on the
face value of its loans, as it had initially sought, the
statement by Varoufakis to the meeting showed.
Since the collapse of talks on Monday, however, Tsipras has
announced plans to push through new bills in parliament on home
loan foreclosures and reversing labour market deregulation,
suggesting Athens is intent on keeping up pressure on its
partners and making clear that it will not accept ultimatums.
Athens is expected to request an extension to its loan
agreement with the euro zone later on Wednesday.
Here are some highlights of the arguments and proposals
offered by Greece at its latest round of talks with creditors
according to the documents released:
- Athens wants a three to six month agreement to establish
"common ground"
- Athens suggests a direct transfer to the International
Monetary Fund of 1.9 billion euros of profits made by the
European Central Bank on its holdings of Greek bonds.
- In return for the ECB profit return and other measures to
resolve short-term cash issues, Athens offers to a) meet terms
of its loan agreements, b) take no action derailing its budget
and c) take no action toward a haircut of loans' face value.
- Athens offers to seek advice of partners before
legislating on a backlog of taxpayer arrears and non-performing
loans held by banks.
- Athens asks partners to agree that during an interim
period there will be no measures it considers "recessionary"
such as pension cuts or value-added tax increases.
- Athens believes short-term financing and conditionalities
are "technical issues" that can be "resolved within a day or
two, as long as the political will is present".
- Athens pledges to use the interim period to cut the
"Gordian Knot" of bureaucracy, reform tax, the justice system,
media and dismantle cartels.
- Athens says the government is "ready and willing" to apply
for an extension of its loan agreement till the end of August or
"any duration that Eurogroup may deem fit".
- Athens will agree on a number of "sensible
conditionalities for the duration of this period" and commit to
a "full review" by the European Commission at the end of interim
period.
