BRUSSELS, June 24 Greece's creditors have presented new counter-proposals in a bid to bridge differences in negotiations on a reforms deal to unlock aid for Athens, sources close to the talks told Reuters on Wednesday.

The counter-offer came after creditors rejected some of the proposals from Greece, which included a series of tax hikes and higher contributions to pensions to raise revenues to hit budget targets. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)