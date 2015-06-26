BRUSSELS, June 26 Separate lists prepared by
Greece and by its creditors of reforms needed to unlock new
financing to Athens differ mainly on pensions, taxation and
privatisation ahead of a crucial meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on Saturday.
Greece and its creditors have to reach a deal on Saturday on
the reform list or Athens will default on a payment to the
International Monetary Fund on Tuesday.
The Greek proposal offers a 0.93 percent of GDP annual
revenue increase from a reform of the value added tax system,
while creditors want the changes to deliver a 1.0 percent rise.
The Greek offer is smaller because Athens does not want to
impose the highest, 23 percent VAT rate on hotels or
restaurants, the key element of the country's main industry --
tourism. The creditors believe hotels and restaurants should be
taxed at the highest rate.
Greece also wants to keep a 30 percent VAT discount on its
islands, while creditors want the tax to be uniform throughout
the country.
Further differences include military spending, which the
creditors want Greece to cut by 400 million euros in next year's
budget, while Athens is agreeing only to 200 million.
To boost government revenues and meet its 2015 fiscal
targets, Greece is offering to introduce a one-off corporate tax
of 12 percent on profits over 500,000 euros to meet fiscal
target. It also offers to boost state income via a 30 percent
tax on electronic gaming, and through the sale of 4G and 5G
mobile telephony licences.
On the politically sensitive issue of pension reform, Greece
said in a proposal submitted on Thursday to its creditors that
it was ready to "replace", but not phase out, a solidarity
pension top-up by end 2018.
The creditors want this solidarity grant to be phased out
completely by 2019.
The proposals also differ on the size of the contributions
that pensioners have to make to the health system -- Greece
wants to raise the fee from 4 to 5 percent, while the creditors
believe it should go up to 6 percent.
Greece believes the pensions system could be better balanced
through a restoration of employer contributions to 2014 levels,
and an increase in contributions for supplementary pensions from
3 to 3.5 pct.
The creditors also want Greece to irrevocably commit to the
sale of the electricity transmission company ADMIE, which Greece
does not want.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Adrian Croft)