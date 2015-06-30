ATHENS, June 30 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is considering a last-minute bailout proposal by the European Commission, the Greek daily Kathimerini reported on Tuesday, with the clock ticking down to the expiration of the bailout programme.

"The prime minister's office has told Brussels that it is evaluating yesterday's new proposal of the EU Commission President, which included debt relief in October and changes in the EKAS supplement (for low-income Greeks)," the paper reported, without specifying its sources. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Deepa Babington)