BERLIN, July 7 Proposals that Greece's new finance minister will present to the Eurogroup on Tuesday do not differ significantly from the reform plans that Greeks rejected in a referendum on Sunday, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

Without citing a source, the Sueddeutsche said the proposals that Euclid Tsakalotos will present to the group of euro zone finance ministers include keeping a value added tax (VAT) rebate for Greek islands and a VAT rate of 13 percent for restaurants.

The proposals would include limited cuts in defence spending, the newspaper added. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)