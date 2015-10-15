ATHENS Oct 15 About 200 protesters blocked the
entrance to the Labour Ministry in Athens on Thursday to protest
against pension cuts in a reform bill Greece has put before
parliament to pass its first bailout test and unlock fresh
international aid.
The protesters from communist-affiliated party PAME hung out
a huge banner reading: "We won't become slaves of the 21st
century."
The bill gradually raises the retirement age to 67 years by
2022 and cuts pensions by 10 percent for people below that age
who have retired but have yet to reach 67.
Athens needs to enact the reforms to successfully conclude a
first review by the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund to secure the next tranche of its 86-billion-euro
international bailout and recapitalise its banks that have been
hit hard by a deposit flight since December and the imposition
of capital controls in late June.
"They want us to work until we get very old, without
pensions and with no access to health and security," PAME said
in a statement. "We should not let them destroy social
security."
The bill will go to parliament's full session later on
Thursday and a plenary vote is expected by Friday.
PAME and public sector union ADEDY will hold a rally in
Athens outside parliament on Friday to coincide with the vote.
Greece has promised to present a comprehensive pension
reform plan by December, while a panel on the pension system's
viability is due to issue its report on Thursday, taking into
account demographics and the deterioration in employment during
years of crisis.
The left-wing government of Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday
suspended plans to increase tax on rental incomes after a public
outcry, saying it was still negotiating with international
lenders on reforms ahead of the vote.
The government said on Thursday it had no other choice but
to approve the bill to get its cash-strapped economy back on its
feet.
"We have to vote the prior actions ... to conclude banks'
recapitalisation now, to lift capital controls and to kick-start
the economy," Education Minister Nikos Filis told ANT1
television.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Janet Lawrence)